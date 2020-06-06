Zack Ryder reveals WWE wanted to use the pool at his house for the Otis-Mandy Rose segment

WWE asked the Superstar's wife if they could use the pool at their house for the Otis-Mandy segment

Ryder was fuming at the fact that the company fired him but wanted to use his property.

Mandy Rose and Otis

After being with WWE for more than a decade, Zack Ryder was released by the promotion along with several other Superstars recently. The releases were done as a part of a cost-cutting measure amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Ryder recently opened up on a string of topics on the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, but there was one that stood out among all. Ryder revealed that WWE asked his fiancee Chelsea Green if they could film the Mandy Rose and Otis segment at their property and use their pool for the same.

I'm sitting by the pool with Chelsea and she has a weird look on her face, checking her phone, and I'm like, 'Babe, what's up?' She's like, 'Someone from WWE asked me if Otis and Mandy Rose and a camera crew can come here to film a pool scene for SmackDown.' I was shaking in anger. You fired me, but you wanna use my pool?" (H/T Fightful)

Ryder also stated that he was angry at the fact that WWE didn't ask him and instead asked Chelsea if they could use the pool. Ryder went on to heap praise on Otis and said that he is "pure entertainment".

I was p*****. They didn't ask me, they asked her! I guess they were taping Raw and SmackDown at the Performance Center. My good friends [John] Morrison and Miz said they were coming over and texted me and said, 'Can I bring Otis?' I thought it was a rib because they knew the story. That p***** me off too. But Otis showed up and it wasn't a rib. I don't know Otis, though I wrestled him, this guy is pure entertainment. I fell in love with this man.

WWE didn't end up using Zack Ryder's pool for the Otis-Mandy Rose segment

Zack Ryder confirmed that the company didn't end up using his pool after all. WWE has been pushing Otis on SmackDown for a long time now. It all began when Otis began wooing Mandy Rose and Dolph Ziggler got involved in what seemed like the beginning of a beautiful relationship.

At WrestleMania 36, Otis defeated Ziggler with help from Mandy and the Heavy Machinery member finally succeeded in winning her heart.

WWE recently presented a pool segment between Otis and Mandy Rose in an attempt to advance the love story between the two. Otis is having the time of his life currently. In addition to being with Mandy, he also holds the Men's Money in the Bank contract.