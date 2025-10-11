Zelina Vega breaks character to speak about real-life situation following her WWE heel turn

Former WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega turned heel on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The star was present at this week's show in Perth and finally aligned with her real-life husband, Aleister Black, on screen as well.Hours before WWE presents its Crown Jewel event, Vega took to social media and broke character on Twitter [X]. She had travelled to Australia for this week's SmackDown and the subsequent Crown Jewel PLE, but faced some real-life troubles during her travels, probably regarding her luggage.She posted a message on her X account, thanking the women present at the Quantas help desk who helped her through her situation. She even mentioned all of them by name and recognized the ladies for their efforts.&quot;A huge thank you to the wonderful women at the help desk of @Qantas in Perth Australia. You all were so calm, caring and helpful in a super hectic travel situation. I’ve never had people go out of their way to make sure we were ok despite the level of anxiety. Truly appreciated! Deb, Judy and everyone involved who helped me today 🥲thank you thank you thank you!&quot; Vega posted.Major couple paired together for the first time in WWEWWE likes to keep couples on the same brand, as it helps the wrestlers balance their personal lives. Sometimes, they would also be paired on screen, like we saw recently with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins and CM Punk and AJ Lee. Now, it seems like Zelina Vega and Aleister Black will be paired together on screen.Black was fighting Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match at this week's SmackDown and was in control for most of the match. Just when it looked like he was about to win, Vega intervened and seemingly handed Black a fireball, which he used to win the match.