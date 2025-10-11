  • home icon
  WWE
  Zelina Vega breaks character to speak about real-life situation following her WWE heel turn

Zelina Vega breaks character to speak about real-life situation following her WWE heel turn

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Oct 11, 2025 10:58 GMT
Zelina Vega (Image via X/@WWE)
Zelina Vega (Image via X/@WWE)

Former WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega turned heel on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The star was present at this week's show in Perth and finally aligned with her real-life husband, Aleister Black, on screen as well.

Hours before WWE presents its Crown Jewel event, Vega took to social media and broke character on Twitter [X]. She had travelled to Australia for this week's SmackDown and the subsequent Crown Jewel PLE, but faced some real-life troubles during her travels, probably regarding her luggage.

She posted a message on her X account, thanking the women present at the Quantas help desk who helped her through her situation. She even mentioned all of them by name and recognized the ladies for their efforts.

"A huge thank you to the wonderful women at the help desk of @Qantas in Perth Australia. You all were so calm, caring and helpful in a super hectic travel situation. I’ve never had people go out of their way to make sure we were ok despite the level of anxiety. Truly appreciated! Deb, Judy and everyone involved who helped me today 🥲thank you thank you thank you!" Vega posted.
Major couple paired together for the first time in WWE

WWE likes to keep couples on the same brand, as it helps the wrestlers balance their personal lives. Sometimes, they would also be paired on screen, like we saw recently with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins and CM Punk and AJ Lee. Now, it seems like Zelina Vega and Aleister Black will be paired together on screen.

Black was fighting Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match at this week's SmackDown and was in control for most of the match. Just when it looked like he was about to win, Vega intervened and seemingly handed Black a fireball, which he used to win the match.

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
