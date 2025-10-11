Zelina Vega Seemingly Confirms Huge New WWE Team After SmackDown & Return Of Character

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 11, 2025 03:35 GMT
The star may have just confirmed it (Credit: WWE.com)

Zelina Vega may have just confirmed a huge new team after WWE SmackDown. It may also confirm the return of a character.

Zelina Vega has been out of the spotlight for quite a long time. She has not really been a constant feature. Now, though, that very thing may have changed. Vega appears to have returned to the character of being a manager after a very long time.

Damian Priest was in the middle of destroying Aleister Black. He was systematically taking him apart. The brutality was about to reach an all-time high with the stars perched on top of a box in the crowd. He was going to hit the South of Heaven Chokeslam, but Vega's appearance changed that. She begged for Black's life, and was left looking really concerned for her husband.

The distraction served Black well. He took advantage and hit Priest with a fireball and then a Black Mass. It got him the win he was looking for.

It now seems that Zelina Vega and Black are going to be paired up as a team. This happening so soon after Becky Lynch was teamed with Seth Rollins might suggest that WWE is now pairing real-life couples together more often when the story calls for it. She posted a picture of the two of them together, which seems to confirm that they will be working together going forward.

This will also be a return to Vega managing a star after a long time.

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega would make for a big WWE team

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega have never worked together on screen in WWE, but this may be a sign that Vega is going back to her roots.

She single-handedly made Andrade one of the top stars in NXT when she was paired with him, and that carried on to the main roster as well.

Vega's credentials as a manager are beyond any refutation, and it may be time for Black to benefit from them as well.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
