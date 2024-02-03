Zelina Vega coins new nickname ahead of WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega has been stuck in the middle of one of the biggest storylines on WWE SmackDown over the past few months.

The former champion is a member of the LWO. Given the issues between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, there are now two rival stables, and Vega may have met her match in Elektra Lopez, who made her debut last week.

Vega will be looking for revenge this week on SmackDown after she was jumped by Lopez. It seems that she could have coined a new nickname for herself ahead of the show since she shared the following update on Instagram.

Friday Night Vega has a ring to it.

Several WWE Superstars have used this kind of name in the past, including Monday Night Rollins and even Monday Night Mami. Friday Night Vega does have a ring to it and could give Zelina the push she has been hoping for in the Women's Division.

Zelina Vega wants to prove that she deserves a title shot on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega was handed a title match at Backlash last year but came up short of Rhea Ripley in Puerto Rico. Since then, the WWE Universe has been pushing for her to be handed a second chance, and Vega herself has tried to make Nick Aldis give her another title match.

Aldis wants Vega to prove that she should be a part of the conversation when it comes to a Women's Championship match. Since she had a fantastic showing at The Royal Rumble last weekend, she might be able to change his mind if she can settle her issues with Elektra Lopez tonight on WWE SmackDown.

With WrestleMania on the horizon, every WWE Superstar is pushing to ensure that they have a place on the card. LWO will definitely feature to some extent, but will Zelina Vega be given her own title match?

