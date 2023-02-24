Zelina Vega comments on low ratings in WWE 2K23

WWE star Zelina Vega is unhappy with her character ratings in the upcoming 2K23 release and has taken to Twitter to express her concern.

She was released from the company in 2020 but was brought back in 2021 and has been regularly featured on television ever since. Vega has found great success since being called up to the WWE main roster. She won the Queen of the Ring tournament and became the Women's Tag Champion with Carmella.

Vega still demands respect and feels like the creators of WWE 2K23 are not giving it to her. The 32-year-old star was given an overall rating of 74 in the game, one of the lower scores amongst the active roster.

She ranted about this in a new tweet, questioning how this could have happened.

"What would you have rated me in @WWEgames?? Ya know, FIRST EVER QUEEN OF THE RING, @WWE Tag Team Champion? Hokage of WWE, La Reina, La Muñeca, Boujee Weeb, Anime Queen, THE MOMENT! Someone CLEARLY hates me at 2K but we all know why I’m really the lowest rated c’mon now," Vega wrote.

Zelina Vega will be presenting an award at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards in March

Zelina Vega may not have gotten the rating she wanted in WWE 2K23, but that doesn't mean she's still not killing it in her career.

The cosplay queen recently announced she would be a presenter at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards, which honors the best Anime films and programs of the year. The ceremony will take place on March 4th in Japan.

Vega has always embraced her inner nerd. Aside from wrestling, she has been very public about her love for video games and dressing up as her favorite characters. She isn't shy about sharing that love on social media.

Whether under the bright lights of WWE or the colors of body paint, Zelina Vega has remained one of the company's most unique female superstars.

Do you think Vega's ratings are justified? Sound off in the comments below.

