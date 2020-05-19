Vega defended their actions

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega defended the assault on Austin Theory after SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans sympathized with him following Angel Garza's and Andrade's vicious attack, kicking him out of their villainous faction in the process.

Back in March, Theory moved to RAW as a member of Vega’s heel faction alongside Garza and the United States Champion Andrade. However, the young Superstar was brutally assaulted by Garza and Andrade on the latest episode of RAW after he unintentionally hit the former formerwith an elbow during a match against Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews.

Meanwhile, after witnessing the pair decimate Theory, Lacey Evans took to Twitter to share her concern for him. She tagged Zelina Vega in her tweet and stated that they didn’t have to assault him like that.

Zelina Vega says she is not done yet

I did what was necessary. It’s all or nothing. https://t.co/6KJqtXC6qI pic.twitter.com/lFp52XdXBc — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 19, 2020

In response, Zelina Vega showed no remorse as she claimed that the actions of her stable was “necessary” and that to her, it is either “all or nothing.”

Vega didn’t stop there, however, as she posted out separate tweet suggesting that she is not done with speaking the truth and was only getting starting in that regard.

Think I’m done speaking the truth? Ha.. I’m just getting started. — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 19, 2020

All was not bad for Theory, meanwhile, as he found a place under Seth Rollins’ wing later on RAW. The Monday Night Messiah took him in during Murphy’s match against Aleister Black as the trio then beat down the former NXT Champion.