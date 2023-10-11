Zelina Vega has an epic reaction to The Undertaker punching Bron Breakker on NXT

WWE pulled out all the stops this week as The Undertaker appeared during the closing minutes of NXT, and Zelina Vega, who tuned into the episode, posted a fantastic reaction to The Deadman's segment.

The Undertaker showed up after the main event between Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. The WWE Hall of Famer grabbed the microphone and said that while Breakker was destined to be a huge talent, it wasn't going to happen tonight.

The Undertaker dropped the mic before dropping Bron to the mat with a perfectly placed punch to the face. Zelina Vega particularly loved the strike and called it the "punch heard around the world."

Unsurprisingly enough, Zelina Vega marked out seeing The Undertaker in NXT just like the rest of us! You can check out her reaction below:

"The punch heard around the world bruh he said MIRA! POW POW!" posted Vega.

Zelina Vega looks back at NXT's importance to her wrestling career

Watching the former black-and-gold brand again reminded Zelina Vega of her rise in the company. The Latino World Order member was in NXT for three years, and during that phase, she formed a memorable alliance with Andrade El Idolo.

Vega had fond memories of working alongside the current AEW star and recalled the "Tranquilo poses." Zelina also found her better half, Malakai Black, in NXT and was grateful that her time at WWE's developmental brand helped shape several aspects of her life.

From an in-ring standpoint as well, Vega has come a long way in recent years, as she looked back at her achievements and was very proud of them:

"Wow [WWE NXT] was INSANE. It has a special place in my heart. From tranquilo poses, to my flying ranas to "too short" chants & marrying the man who said it to becoming the 1st ever Queen Of The Ring, Tag Team Gold, to becoming the First Lady of LWO & Backlash..all started at NXT!"

