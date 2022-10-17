"You're not even in my tax bracket" - Zelina Vega fires back at fellow SmackDown star who claims she isn't really blonde

If you come at Zelina Vega, you'd best not miss.

The WWE Universe knows that Queen Zelina can back it up in the ring and on the microphone, something B-Fab is learning the hard way.

Hit Row's B-Fab took to social media this weekend following SmackDown, to call out Zelina Vega. She knocked her current hair color and stated that the current Queen's Crown winner isn't on her level.

"Awwwe @ZelinaVegaWWE Shortie Z Shortie Z You WILL GET DRAGGED by that COUSIN IT wig you wearing once I get to you. No te preocupas mami! I'm going to help everyone remember you are not blonde or on my level *B emoji* *nail polish emoji*," B-Fab tweeted.

Vega didn't let these insults slide as she responded to B-Fab by listing her many accolades and informing the Hit Row member that she's not even in her tax bracket. Tweeting back:

"LOL u mad. Cuz as I remember it *thinking emoji* I got U. TWICE..and let's not pretend you have a "level". I'm not on the tall/lanky/irrelevant level like U but I'm former tag team CHAMPION, *ONLY* QUEEN/QCT champion, I make CHAMPIONS.. y tú? NADA. You're not even in my tax bracket. Start there."

How soon could we see Zelina Vega back in the ring?

The Queen's Crown winner made her surprise return to SmackDown last week as she aligned herself with the NXT stable Legado del Fantasma.

With Legado reigniting its NXT rivalry with Hit Row, it seems that Zelina Vega's first match back on SmackDown might end up being against B-Fab.

If their back-and-forth on social media is any indication, the tensions between the women could be high by the time they're booked in a match.

What are your thoughts on the arguments between Vega and B-Fab? Are you looking forward to seeing these two get in the ring with one another? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

