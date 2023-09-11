Zelina Vega gives emotional update following WWE Live Event victory 

Zelina Vega recently shared an emotional message on social media following a recent victory at a WWE Live Event.

Vega has formed a strong connection with the WWE Universe this year. The former Women's Tag Team Champion turned face for the first time in her career when her Legado Del Fantasma stable joined forces with Rey Mysterio to reform the LWO.

The former Queen of the Ring's popularity has led her to more opportunities in the spotlight. Vega challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in her hometown of Puerto Rico at Backlash. She also competed in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

The Latino World Order member recently defeated B Fab at a live event in Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. After the bout, she took to Twitter to share an emotional story that paid tribute to her late father.

"My aunt sent me this screen shot of time stamp when I pinned BFab last night.. Hi Dad. Stuff like this still shocks me. The years may go by but that Never Forget lives in me," Vega tweeted.

Zelina Vega says that joining the LWO has changed her life and WWE career

Since her WWE debut in 2017, Zelina Vega has made some impressive achievements. The Puerto Rican Superstar won the first-ever Queen of the Ring and won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Carmella.

Another huge achievement of Vega's was becoming a member of the reformed version of the legendary stable, the LWO. During an interview with Wrestlesphere, The 32-year-old explained how joining the group has impacted her life and career.

"Joining the LWO has changed my life, my wrestling career and my life in general. It’s a whole new form of person for me because I never thought I’d be a good guy ever. It’s like I get to show a whole new side of me and getting to train under Rey Mysterio is something I never thought I’d get to do," said Vega.

