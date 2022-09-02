Zelina Vega provides an update on her return to WWE

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has given an update on her long-awaited return in a recent social media post.

The inaugural Queen's Crown winner has been out of action for several months due to injury. It was reported that she had surgery and was expected to make a comeback around Summerslam. Her former tag team partner Carmella has also been sidelined with an injury and is currently recovering.

Zelina Vega recently took to Twitter to send out a thank you message to the fans for supporting her and stated that she'll be returning to WWE soon.

"Thanks for being so supportive guys. I love and miss you all. I will be back soon, promise," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE Thanks for being so supportive guys. I love and miss you all. I will be back soon, promise. Thanks for being so supportive guys. I love and miss you all. I will be back soon, promise.

Zelina Vega could reportedly get a big push when she returns to WWE

The RAW Superstar signed with WWE in 2017 and used to serve as a mouthpiece for former NXT Champion Andrade EL Idolo, but she became a regular competitor after his departure.

Last year, Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop in the Queen's Crown tournament finals in Saudi Arabia to become WWE's one true queen.

She went on to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Carmella, which they lost in a fatal 4-way tag team match at WrestleMania 38.

According to PWInsider, the higher-ups discussed giving her a push when she returns to the company due to her hard work and dedication.

"There [was] talk about her receiving a push upon her return as sources have noted her willingness to do what was requested of her and her hard work has been noticed behind the scenes."

Zelina has never held a singles title in WWE before. She could get an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship by going after Bianca Belair.

Are you excited about Zelina's return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali