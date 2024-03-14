Zelina Vega has harsh reaction to throwback storyline with current WWE Superstar

Zelina Vega is not fond of a current WWE superstar despite their previous affiliation a few years back.

Many might not remember it but Vega once managed one of Latino World Order's current rivals. She was an associate of Angel Garza, as well as Andrade, before the pandemic era. The duo even challenged for the Tag Team Championships with Vega by their side.

Now, Vega and Garza are on two different sides of the feud between LWO and Legado Del Fantasma. The two groups are set for a collision course with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar destined to face each other.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Zelina Vega shared a throwback video of herself with Angel Garza. It was the last episode of WWE RAW before the pandemic shut everything down.

Vega seems unimpressed by Garza's gimmick now that they are on different sides.

"Lol... gross," she wrote.

Zelina Vega shared this on her Instagram stories.

For those who don't remember, La Muñeca managed Angel Garza and Andrade before she was released in late 2020. She returned eight months later and won the Queen's Crown Tournament. She also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Carmella.

Zelina Vega still wants to become champion

Despite missing out on another chance at winning her first singles gold in WWE, Zelina Vega is determined to become Women's Champion one day.

Vega doesn't care about Elektra Lopez, vowing last month to go after whoever holds the gold on RAW or SmackDown.

"Whoever walks out of WrestleMania the champion, that is who I'm setting my sights on, and that is exactly who I'm gunning for, to take that title," Vega said. "I don't care if I'm on Raw or SmackDown. I will make sure that at some point, I am standing there as champion. I don't care how I have to do it." [H/T Fightful]

Before Vega can think about a title, she needs to be more active. She has not won a match since December 15 and has only one singles match on WWE television this year. It was a loss to Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.