Zelina Vega has hilarious reaction to quick exit from WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega hopped over the barricade to avoid a confrontation with Sarah Logan during her return on WWE SmackDown.

Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma have been feuding as of late on the blue brand. Top Dolla recently released a diss track on the faction and poked fun at Zelina replacing Elektra Lopez in the group on the main roster.

The Viking Raiders returned last week alongside Sarah Logan and wreaked havoc. Zelina Vega made the smart play and jumped over the barricade before Sarah Logan could get to her.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to boast about running away from Sarah last week on the blue brand.

"Big Brain Play," tweeted Vega.

Zelina Vega fires shot at champion in WWE

Zelina Vega has had a very interesting career in WWE. She was released in 2020, only to return eight months later. Vega won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament in 2021 and her name was changed to Queen Zelina. She also defeated Doudrop in the finals at last year's Crown Jewel.

Vega served as former WWE Superstar Andrade's manager for a few years before his exit from the promotion. Zelina is now back to being a manager with Legado Del Fantasma, but that hasn't stopped her from firing shots at the wrestlers on the roster.

Speaking on Busted Open recently, Zelina mocked current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and suggested she doesn't have a brain.

"No shock to anybody that she's a scary woman, but there's brawn and there's brains, and I don't know that she has the second one," said Vega. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi at Survivor Series. If she is able to retain at the premium live event, it will be interesting to see if Zelina challenges the Baddest Woman on the Planet down the line.

