Zelina Vega has an interesting reaction to The Rock posing with 31-year-old WWE star in a backstage photo

A WWE Superstar recently posted a backstage photo with The Rock. The picture caught the attention of Zelina Vega, who shared an interesting reaction.

The name in question is Angel. He is a member of the Legado Del Fantasma faction on SmackDown. The heel group, led by Santos Escobar, is currently feuding with the Latino World Order, a stable consisting of Vega.

On Instagram, Angel shared a backstage photo with The Final Boss, drawing a reaction from Vega. Responding to the image, the former Women's Tag Team Champion took a hilarious dig at the 31-year-old superstar.

"You look like you sold him [The Rock] a car," wrote Vega.

Check out a screengrab of Angel's photo with The Rock and Vega's comment in the tweet below.

Pete Dunne discussed The Rock's WWE return

The Rock returned to WWE in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, as he got involved in the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns storyline. He then joined forces with Reigns and Paul Heyman, officially joining The Bloodline.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Pete Dunne opened up about the Hollywood star's WWE comeback. He said the WWE Universe was excited over The Final Boss' return and he created a lot of buzz on social media.

"It's great. Yeah, I mean, you could see the business that it's doing. It's doing great. It's sold out everywhere we go and people are so excited. All we gotta do is look up Twitter or X, whatever they call it now, and you can see the buzz about it. But I mean, as far as I am concerned there is a talent involved in it, the tag stuff and whatnot on the show. It adds a fold and it's exciting for us to be a part of all that."

On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, The Great One announced his hiatus from WWE programming but teased a continuation of his feud with The American Nightmare. Cody Rhodes could end up defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against his arch-rival after dethroning Roman Reigns on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

