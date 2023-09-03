Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne and others react to massive betrayal at WWE Payback

Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne and other superstars reacted to a massive betrayal that took place at WWE Payback.

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch has been going on for ages. After spending several months trying to get a rematch against the WWE Hall of Famer, The Man finally got her match tonight at Payback.

Following the match, things went from bad to worse for Trish Stratus, as she didn't seem happy with Zoey Stark for not doing enough during their match. As Stark tried to convince Trish that this wasn't her fault, the WWE Hall of Famer shoved her away.

This was enough for Stark to lose it and she closed the steel cage before she laid out Stratus with her signature Z360. This indicates that her partnership with Stratus is officially over.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega had a one-word response to Stark's betrayal of Trish at Payback.

Expand Tweet

Even NXT star Jacy Jayne seemed to enjoy this betrayal very much based on her reaction.

Expand Tweet

Another NXT star, Ivy Nile showed her disbelief at what transpired between these two women.

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus at WWE Payback

Becky Lynch's long rivalry with Trish Stratus finally saw its climax take place at Payback when the two women faced each other in a Steel Cage match. While Lynch has been in these kinds of matches before, it was a first for Stratus.

Despite this being Stratus' first Steel Cage match, she brought the fight to Lynch. The two women put on a brutal 20-minute match that had the fans on their feet multiple times. They both had plenty of amazing spots, which also included both women crashing to the mat from the top of the cage.

Zoey Stark also made her presence felt during the match, as she did just about everything she could, to help the WWE Hall of Famer pick up the win. At one point in the match, it was a two-on-one affair.

However, even Stark wasn't enough to prevent Becky Lynch from winning the match against the WWE Hall of Famer.

Expand Tweet

It now looks like both women can finally move on from this long feud. Trish might focus on Zoey Stark in the coming weeks and it looks like Lynch might have her hands full with Tiffany Stratton, who was also at ringside tonight for the match.

What did you make of this Steel Cage match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here