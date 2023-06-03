Zelina Vega makes a bold prediction on Twitter following her victory on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega believes that she will be the 2023 Ms. Money in the Bank following her victory on WWE SmackDown this week.

The LWO member collided with Lacey Evans on the latest episode of the blue brand in a qualifying match. She defeated the latter via pinfall to become the first woman to qualify for the ladder match. The former Queens Crown tournament winner has never held a singles title in WWE before. If she wins the contract, she could cash it in for a women's title of her choosing.

After her match against Lacey Evans on SmackDown, Zelina Vega made a bold statement on Twitter. She stated that she will win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and that she isn't playing anymore.

"1st and Future MS. MITB!!! I’m not playing anymore.. I’m taking what’s mine and bringing you all along for the ride!!! #LWO BABY!" said Vega.

You can check out the tweet below:

Zelina Vega wants to be Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank with Santos Escobar

2023 has been a good year for the LWO. However, the group wants to make it even better on July 1 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, Zelina Vega said that she wants her and her teammate Santos Escobar to win their respective Money in the Bank ladder matches and capture the contracts.

"I was actually talking to Santos about this because wouldn't it be cool to see Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank of me and Santos (Escobar)?" she suggested. "Wouldn't it be cool to see a second-time Queen of the Ring winner with him as the King of the Ring? I feel like there's just so much we can do there."

Santos Escobar is yet to qualify for the match. On SmackDown this week, it was announced that he will face Mustafa Ali in a qualifying match next week.

