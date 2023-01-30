Zelina Vega wants to be "Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank" with 38-year-old WWE star

With the new year underway, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has predicted that both she and Santos Escobar will have a huge 2023 and become holders of the Money In The Bank briefcase.

The Money In The Bank briefcase almost ensures that the holder will capture a world title as it allows them to pick and choose when they want to face the champion of their choosing for up to a year.

During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, the SmackDown star stated that she would like to see both herself and her Legado Del Fantasma teammate capture the career-changing cases.

"I was actually talking to Santos about this because wouldn't it be cool to see Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank of me and Santos (Escobar)?" she suggested. "Wouldn't it be cool to see a second-time Queen of the Ring winner with him as the King of the Ring? I feel like there's just so much we can do there." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Previous winners of the Money In The Bank ladder match have seen their careers propel to new heights, including the likes of Seth Rollins, CM Punk, The Miz, and Bayley.

WWE is taking Money In The Bank across the pond

After the success of Clash at the Castle in Wales last September, WWE has announced that the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event will be taking place at the 02 Arena in London this July.

Following the huge news, former WWE Champion and the United Kingdom's own, Drew McIntyre reacted to the announcement on social media.

"The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It’s time. It's Money in the Bank!" Drew McIntyre tweeted.

While Clash at the Castle was an event made specifically for the UK crowd, Money In The Bank is an event that has existed on the company's calendar for well over a decade and is seen as one of its 'Big 5' shows.

