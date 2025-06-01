Zelina Vega makes major announcement following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has shared a social media update to make a massive announcement. The 34-year-old is set to make a public appearance outside WWE in a week's time.

The former LWO member won her first singles title in WWE on the April 25 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, as she defeated Chelsea Green to capture the WWE Women's United States Championship. She successfully defended the title against The Hot Mess at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Zelina Vega recently took to her Instagram account to announce that she would be at the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City on June 8. The SmackDown star noted she could not wait to show up in front of her people with the WWE Women's United States Championship.

"Honored to be back this year for the Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC on JUNE 8! @prparade can’t wait to bring this US Championship to my people, this is for you! Now we just gotta add a PR flag on it somehow! 🙃," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Zelina Vega scored an impressive win on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega has been feuding with The Green Regime for a while now. After several successful outings against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, she locked horns with the third member of the group, Alba Fyre, on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The WWE Women's United States Champion had an impressive outing. She was able to withstand multiple interferences from Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to secure the win over the 32-year-old Scottish star.

Following her successive wins against Chelsea Green and her stablemates, it appears Zelina has a new challenger for her title. Former NXT Women's Champion Giulia confronted Vega backstage on SmackDown and made her intentions clear that she has her sights set on the Women's United States Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Giulia challenges Vega for the title in the coming weeks or if Chelsea Green finds another way to get back into the title picture.

