Zelina Vega makes a request to WWE games ahead of 2K24 unveiling 

SmackDown star Zelina Vega took to social media to send a message to 2K ahead of WWE 2K24's unveiling.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion returned to the gaming franchise with last year's installment of 2K23. Her moniker in the game is Queen Zelina, and her character is based on her 2021 gimmick. 2K has recently been dropping some teases on X to build up hype for the next game's unveiling.

Zelina Vega made a request to 2k on X by asking them to include her chancla in her WWE 2K24 entrance.

Zelina Vega wants to win a singles championship in WWE

The LWO member had a special moment at Backlash last year in Puerto Rico, where she collided with Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Although she didn't win the bout, she still got a positive reaction from the crowd.

During an interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega stated that after her performance at Backlash and Money in the Bank, she wants to win the Royal Rumble, go to WrestleMania, and become champion.

"So by that moment that I had Backlash, then, my God, putting my body on the line and 'Money In The Bank' and just doing what I felt I needed to do to now where we can go in the world, Rumble to WrestleMania. I think this is just going up and up. And I think that this is something that I feel like I'm proving to the fans, I'm proving to the office, I'm also proving to myself that this is the version of myself that I'm supposed to be at. This is where I'm supposed to be in. And holding singles gold is exactly where Zelina Vega needs to be now in her career."

Zelina has never held singles gold in her entire WWE career. If she wins the Rumble, she could go on to win her first singles title at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Vega will finally win a singles title in 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

