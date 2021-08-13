Zelina Vega opens up about her feud with Bianca Belair

Zelina Vega has opened up about her rivalry with SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Speaking to Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy about her feud with Bianca Belair, Zelina was all praise for the champion.

"It's been cool. It's been really cool because she is someone that I respect, not just as a wrestler but as a person. She's naturally gifted and ever since I met her, like the first time I met her, I was like, 'She's going to be a star.' And I've said it to her like, 'You're gonna be skyrocketing. I just know it'. It was her natural ability, and it was her gentle side at the time. So it was cool to pick it back up with her, because I still felt like there was a lot of unfinished business. I mean the last time I saw her, I think I poisoned her husband, so you can't imagine that she'd be stoked on me." Zelina Vega said.

Vega recently returned to the company after being released in November last year. Upon her return, she was announced as a participant in the 2021 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match, which she failed to win.

A couple of weeks ago, she was involved in a beatdown of Bianca Belair alongside Carmella. However, a returning Sasha Banks saved Belair, and the duo defeated Carmella and Vega.

In the latest edition of SmackDown, she unsuccessfully challenged for the title against the champion.

Bianca Belair attacked Zelina Vega on her Twitch stream

During their feud last year, Bianca Belair attacked Zelina Vega on one of her twitch streams, leading to a video that went viral on Twitter.

Bianca Belair attacked Zelina Vega during her Twitch stream pic.twitter.com/hkKSBTDp4U — Jake - DailyAccolade (@WrestleJake) August 8, 2020

Speaking further about the Twitch stream incident, Zelina stated that they always try to do something different and that she wishes to have a really good match with her.

"But the Twitch stream thing, that was such an interesting time because we had no idea it was going to blow up the way it did. It was like trending for three days and I was just like, 'Wow.' It was just a different thing and I think that's what's cool about her and I. We're always trying to do something different, always trying to do something that is going to get people talking, in a good way. So I'm looking forward to having more time with her and just having a really good match with her because it just seems like a natural thing between her and I."

On this video, Rick Ucchino, Sid Pullar III, and wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recap the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, as well as debate the Bray Wyatt release. With a large number of NXT stars released as well, there's a lot to talk about! Check out the video below:

Do you think Zelina Vega will eventually beat Bianca Belair for the title? What is your opinion of the Zelina Vega-Bianca Belair feud? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and a link back to the source.

Edited by Arjun