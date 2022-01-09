"I love the support for the sis" – Current champion wants Paige to keep trending on Twitter

Queen Zelina, one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champion, wants Paige to keep trending on social media in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble.

Zelina Vega is closely linked with the British star as she was part of the movie Fighting with my Family based on Saraya's early days in wrestling. Zelina played the role of AJ Lee, whom Paige defeated on her first night in WWE to become the youngest Divas Champion.

Queen Zelina took to Twitter to respond to the fact that Paige has been trending ever since WWE announced some names for the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. Vega asked fans to keep the former two-time Divas Champion trending every day. The women's tag team champion mentioned that she loved the support that "her sis" was receiving online:

Paige has been trending on social media since the Royal Rumble announcements

This week on SmackDown, WWE announced the names of some of the women that will be participating in this year's Royal Rumble. Big names included the likes of IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, The Bella Twins, Summer Rae, and Kelly Kelly. The SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair also inserted herself into the Royal Rumble, claiming she'd win and choose her opponent for WrestleMania.

Fans and superstars have been clamoring for Paige to join the marquee matchup. The former captain of Team PCB acknowledged the overwhelming fan support:

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE Wait I was trending again? I mean, it is January. Wait I was trending again? I mean, it is January.

Paige appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 34 in April 2018 and officially retired from in-ring competition citing medical reasons.

