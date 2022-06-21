Zelina Vega discloses why she is yet to return to WWE; makes a promise to fans

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega promised fans she would return soon. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion said she isn't back yet to let other superstars "have their fun."

Zelina Vega debuted in WWE in 2017. She initially served as Andrade "Cien" Almas' heel manager on NXT and eventually debuted on the main roster in the same role. Vega began performing on SmackDown and RAW before getting released in November 2020 due to a fallout with the company.

However, she returned in July 2021 and went on to defeat Doudrop in the final of the Queen's Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, becoming the inaugural Queen's Crown winner. Vega is currently out of action due to an injury and is expected to return around SummerSlam.

The WWE star recently took to Twitter to assure fans that she'd be back sooner rather than later. Vega added that she's allowing other superstars to enjoy their time until she starts dominating again. Attached with the tweet was a picture of her wearing the Queen's crown:

"Aww I know my loyal subjects your queen will return soon, I promise! I am simply allowing the .. humans.. to have their fun.. for now. @wwe"

Fan reactions to WWE star Zelina Vega's return promise

Many were intrigued by the news of her return. Her post drew a lot of attention, and here are the best picks from the lot.

One user is certain Zelina Vega will become the Women's Champion when she returns. She also labeled her a "legend."

A fan wants Zelina Vega to be in the RAW Women's Championship scene along with Becky Lynch and Asuka.

A user misses seeing Vega, who, according to him, is a bright spot in WWE.

It was earlier reported that Zelina Vega would return around SummerSlam 2022. The exact date hasn't been confirmed. One thing is certain: When Vega returns, the women's division will get even more competitive.

