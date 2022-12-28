Zelina Vega puts the WWE locker room on notice with fiery promo

Zelina Vega is confident that 2023 will be the biggest year of her WWE career.

The SmackDown Superstar had an eventful 2021 that saw her become the first-ever WWE Queen's Crown winner. She followed that up by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team titles with Carmella a few weeks later.

Unfortunately, an injury sidelined Vega from in-ring competition for most of 2022, although she's ready to turn things around for herself once again in 2023.

Ahead of last night's WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden, Vega cut a passionate promo on social media about how her 2023 will go, whether management or the WWE Universe wants to see it or not.

"First-ever Queen of the Ring, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. And 2023 is only going to get better; why? Because it's me, of course, but whether the people in charge want it, whether the fans want it. It's gonna be mine," Zelina Vega said. "But they don't want somebody like me to win. Are you kidding me? They don't want me to win. Small Puerto Rican girl from Queens, New York who clearly can't control her mouth. Why would they? It's out of fear, right? But I will say the second that I got the opportunity that I've been craving, wanting, salivating over, its game over for everybody." (00:19 - 01:00)

Zelina Vega responds to her detractors who say she's too small to be an effective wrestler

Zelina Vega went on to call out her detractors who claim she's too small to be effective in a wrestling ring, and while she's a great manager, she's not a great wrestler.

Vega promised that in 2023, the WWE Universe would see why there's no one else in the company like her.

"All those idiots who are saying, oh my gosh, she's too small to look effective. Oh my gosh, standing up against the other girls, she doesn't look like she belongs. Oh, she's a great manager, but she's not that great of a wrestler. None of you are going to be able to handle my mouth b**ch. I promise you that. 2023 Not only am I going to take the opportunities I want. You'll see the difference. There's nobody like me. That's your problem. There's nobody like me. Wrestler, manager, commentator, backstage interviewer, whatever. Most people will sink in those situations, but I swim like a swan. So watch out." (01:06 - 01:44)

While it's not quite 2023 yet, Vega has already made it clear that she has her sights set on SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Zelina Vega took to social media today to call out The Baddest Woman on the Planet, tweeting out:

"I haven't blown out candles yet this year but we all know what my wish is... @RondaRousey"

What do you make of Zelina Vega's comments? Are you excited about what might be ahead for her in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comment section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.

