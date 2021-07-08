Zelina Vega reacts to Aleister Black's AEW debut

Zelina Vega has posted her reaction to Aleister Black's AEW debut on her official Twitter handle.

Aleister Black is All Elite, as the former WWE Superstar made his big debut in the promotion on the newest episode of AEW Dynamite. The debut was teased during the early moments of the show when the lights went out in the midst of the Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall bout. Later in the night, the lights went out again during a segment featuring Rhodes and Arn Anderson.

Aleister Black appeared in the ring when the lights came back on, and he attacked both Cody and Anderson. The former Aleister Black now goes by the moniker of Malakai Black, a name that he introduced in an Instagram video that he posted a short while ago.

Zelina Vega, Aleister Black's wife and current WWE Superstar, posted a heartfelt reaction to Black's All Elite Wrestling debut via her Twitter account. Here's what Vega had to say:

I couldn’t be prouder 🥲🥲 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

👊🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

Zelina Vega recently made her surprising return to WWE

Aleister Black was let go by WWE last month, and this move came as a huge shocker to the WWE Universe. He had recently kicked off a feud with Big E on WWE SmackDown, and fans were excited to see more of his new persona.

Zelina Vega had already been released by WWE last year for breach of contract, but she recently made her exciting return to WWE TV on SmackDown. Vega was introduced as a participant in the upcoming Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the namesake event.

Zelina Vega and Aleister Black have both started fresh, and here's hoping the two are used to their fullest potentials in their respective promotions. What was your reaction to Aleister Black's AEW debut? Share your comments below!

