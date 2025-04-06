Zelina Vega reacts to her husband Aleister Black’s potential WWE SmackDown return

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured a spooky mystery vignette with multiple symbols, leaving fans to speculate about who could be behind the dark video packages. That star appears to be Aleister Black (fka Malakai Black). His wife and blue brand superstar, Zelina Vega, has reacted to her husband’s potential comeback to the wrestling juggernaut.
After the mystery vignette aired on SmackDown, Zelina Vega posted two cryptic emojis that subtly confirm these video packages are laying the foundation for Black’s comeback to WWE after four years.
Vega posted a “watching” and a “black heart” emoji. Many fans are looking at it as an indirect confirmation from Zelina that the man behind the darkness in the video is Aleister.
Black left AEW on February 10 after his contract with the company expired, and reports indicate he is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion. The video packages shown on SmackDown every week sit well with the star’s persona.
WWE analyst wants Zelina Vega to team up with Aleister Black
Following the increasing buzz around Aleister Black’s comeback, WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg requested the Triple H-led creative team to pair Zelina Vega with her husband upon his potential return to the Stamford-based promotion, as he wants a mouthpiece for himself and Vega possesses great microphone skills.
On his Cheat Heat podcast, he said:
"I'm happy he's back. It'll be cool. I wonder if they'll finally, you know what? Put him with Zelina Vega and call it a day. Stop, like, don't just have her like with LWO because it's easy. Put her with her husband because what he needs is someone awesome talking with him. Guess what she's great at?" Rosenberg said.
With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon and the company dropping multiple teases, it will be interesting to see if Black returns to the promotion before The Show of Shows.