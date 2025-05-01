Zelina Vega reacts to her husband Aleister Black's WWE return

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega and the fans in attendance welcomed back Aleister Black. The 39-year-old returned to the company after four years away in AEW. Now that he's back, Vega has shared her reaction.

Zelina Vega recently appeared on the Busted Open podcast, where she was greeted as the new Women's United States Champion. Vega defeated Chelsea Green on SmackDown to become the second champion in the title's short history.

During the course of the interview, the topic of Aleister Black was brought up. After all, Black made his return to WWE shortly after Zelina Vega's title win. The Harbinger of Fury gate-crashed The Miz's segment in eerie fashion and laid him out.

Speaking about the same, Vega claimed that this was a new chapter for both her and Black. She stated that both of them were done with the "crazy" chapter of their lives and knew that he was ready to return. She even recalled her favorite moment from the night, which was Triple H hugging Black and welcoming him home.

"After everything that both him and I had been through, it felt like, okay, that chapter of 'the crazy' is done, and now we can start this new chapter. I think he was so ready for that. He was so ready to return home. Honestly, my favorite part was – obviously seeing him go out there and do what he does – but Triple H hugging him afterwards and saying ‘welcome home’ was really, really nice," said Vega. [H/T WrestleTalk]

It certainly was an incredible moment, and one that both Vega and Black will surely remember for the rest of their lives.

Zelina Vega reveals who she wants as her first challenger for the U.S. title

Aleister Black's return wasn't the only reason why last Friday was special for Zelina Vega. As mentioned earlier, she also won the Women's United States Championship. It was a huge win, as it marked the first singles title of her WWE career.

Following her victory, Vega has been doing several interviews, and recently, shared who she would like to be her first challenger. Speaking to Screen Rant, the 34-year-old named Dakota Kai as someone she would like to give an opportunity to.

She claimed that Kai is like a sister to her, and that if she had her way, she would be given the first shot.

While it would be great to see Vega versus Kai for the title, WWE will ultimately decide who the champion's first challenger will be. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Vega's run as champion.

