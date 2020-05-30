Zelina Vega reveals if she is done with her in-ring career

Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega is now actively involved as a manager on Monday Night RAW. She has been managing Andrade on WWE TV for some time now and does very little inside the ring.

Her last match in WWE was against Bianca Belair just after WrestleMania, but that too ended in a no contest. She was talking to Busted Open Radio when the question popped if she was done with in-ring wrestling as she was enjoying success as a manager.

Zelina Vega wants to be a successful singles competitor in the future

Zelina Vega reassured that she was not done with her in-ring career and that it will always remain her main aim. She wants to have a run in the ring again as a singles competitor before calling it quits. (*H/T 411Mania for the transcription)

“Wrestling is my first love, and I’ll never grow out of that, it’s something that I won’t feel fulfilled unless I get that run, because I truly feel that for me, as a singles competitor, that’s going to be a whole other level.

Zelina added that she is doing her manager role now just to get the guys over but when the time comes, she will start refocusing on herself. She claims that nobody is ready for it right now and when it does happen, there would be no one stopping her from reaching the very top.

Right now, people are seeing me, my job is to put the other guys over, my job is to make sure my associates, my clients are in the right spot at the right time, making sure I’m talking them up, but when I bring it to myself, I don’t think people are going to be ready for that just yet, and that’s something that I want to be, when it’s going to happen, there is going to be no stopping me there.”

Zelina Vega threw out Austin Theory from her faction last week and is back to managing just two Superstars - Andrade and Angel Garza.