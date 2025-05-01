Zelina Vega won her first WWE singles championship last week on SmackDown. She disclosed that she will finally be able to accomplish a longtime goal of hers after winning the Women's United States Championship.

The former LWO member dethroned Chelsea Green to become the second person in history to hold the title. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre couldn't help The Hot Mess retain the title, as they were ejected from ringside by the referee.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Zelina Vega spoke about winning the Women's United States Championship and how it's going to help her fulfill her dreams when she takes it to her dad's memorial.

"I am going to the 9/11 Memorial and finally getting to put single’s gold on my dad’s name at the memorial. So I’m very, very excited to finally do that. And, I mean, the thing is, it doesn’t mean that the journey is over in that sense because I still – there’s always a part of you that’s like, ‘I want the World title.’ I do. And I think if anything, this inspires me to show people who I am as a champion. And you kind of have a duty to show them how you can rock with that title too. So it’s nice to be able to finally just do this and have that moment because I’ve wanted it for so, so long," said Vega. [H/T F4WOnline]

Zelina Vega revealed who she wants her first challenger to be

The new Women's United States Champion was also interviewed by Adam Barnard of Screen Rant. Zelina Vega told the latter that if she could choose anyone to be her first challenger, it would be Dakota Kai.

"Dakota, I would love to give her the first shot. I’m just saying. Dakota Kai gets first shot. I would love that. She has become like a sister to me," said Vega.

Dakota Kai hasn't wrestled or appeared on TV in weeks. Fans would love to see a match between the two stars.

