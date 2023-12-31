Zelina Vega reveals hilarious dialogue behind iconic WWE entrance

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently revealed her hilarious dialogue behind an iconic entrance.

Zelina Vega started her journey in WWE as a manager to Andrade "Cien" Almas on the developmental brand. The 33-year-old was alongside the former United States Champion when he made his iconic entrance before his successful NXT Title defense against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver Philadelphia on January 27, 2018. Andrade wore a mask during his entrance as a homage to Lucha Libre.

During the entrance, Zelina Vega was seen shouting at the current AEW Star. In a recent tweet, the former Women's Tag Team Champion revealed the reason behind her yelling. She wrote that WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes told her to come out like a house of fire. She further revealed what she was shouting:

"Haha this was one of the dopest entrances ever. Most people don’t know why I yelled at him the whole way 😂Michael Hayes said to me one day: “I want you to come out like a house of fire, yell at him if ya have to, I don’t care what you yell just yell!" So I yelled about pancakes," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega talks about her journey from a manager to an in-ring performer in WWE

Zelina Vega is one of the top female superstars on SmackDown. She challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in May 2023.

It was one of the finest performances of Vega's career in the Stamford-based company, which started as a manager.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Screen Rant, Zelina opened up about her journey in the Stamford-based company. The former IMPACT star believes she has come a long way from being a manager:

"I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's seamless transition from a manager to an in-ring performer? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.