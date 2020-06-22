Zelina Vega reveals incredibly embarrassing incident with The Great Khali backstage in WWE

Zelina Vega bumped into a rather sensitive region of The Great Khali backstage in WWE.

Zelina Vega is currently one of the top managers in WWE at the moment.

The Great Khali and Zelina Vega had an amusing interaction backstage in WWE

Zelina Vega is currently one of the top managers on WWE television. Every week on WWE RAW, she manages several Superstars with an apparent faction forming previously between Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory. While Austin Theory was kicked out of the faction previously, and now it appears that Andrade and Angel Garza's alliance is also falling apart, Zelina Vega remains a solid part of the show each and every week.

Zelina Vega was recently on the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions' — The New Day's — podcast, Feel The Power. There she talked about the hilarious time that she accidentally ran right into The Great Khali's nether regions.

Zelina Vega on bumping into The Great Khali backstage in WWE

Zelina Vega talked about how she came to WWE for a tryout. She had to come to a lot of tryouts before she was actually signed by the company. However, this was the first time that she had actually come to WWE, and was talking to Dean Malenko backstage prior to her tryout.

Zelina Vega was so immersed in her conversation with him, she did not notice that The Great Khali was coming from the opposite side. She did not notice him and given how short she is and how tall The Great Khali is, bumped right into his... nether regions.

“The very first time at a tryout, I was walking next to Dean Malenko. I was so wowed by the fact that ‘Wow, I’m talking to Dean Malenko, I watch him all the time, I love Dean Malenko!’ I was so here with him, I didn’t see who was coming this way. I am four feet nothing as you know. And this person that I walked into is 7 feet something, The Great Khali. So you can gauge where… Yeah, so there was that. That was like a thing.”

While Zelina Vega was mortified and apologized to him, The Great Khali did not mind at all, and Dean Malenko could not contain himself and was laughing very loudly.

Thanks to this incident, she could calm down and when she would come back for later tryouts she was never too anxious around WWE Superstars.

“I said, ‘Uhhh, I’m so sorry.’ And he’s like, ‘No, I didn’t see you down there.’ I said, ‘I didn’t see you up there, oh my God.’ Dean couldn’t stop laughing, he couldn’t even hand me the thing I had to sign. He was laughing so hard, and I was like, ‘Well, that’s cool. Whatever. It can’t get worse than this, I might as well be cool with everybody.’”