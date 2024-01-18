Zelina Vega reveals a major goal that she wants to accomplish in 2024

Zelina Vega has taken to social media to disclose that she wants to accomplish her goal of becoming a champion in 2024.

The SmackDown star has never held singles gold in her career before, and she wants to change that. She challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Backlash last year in Puerto Rico but was unsuccessful. The last time she competed in a title match was on the August 25, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where she faced IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship in a losing effort.

During Zelina Vega's recent Q&A session on X, a fan asked her what bucket list item she would like to accomplish this year. She stated that her goal is to win the WWE Women’s Championship, and she wants to do it for herself, Puerto Rico, New York, and her late father.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega discusses the possibility of winning the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

On January 27, 30 women will compete in the iconic Royal Rumble match for an opportunity to challenge for a title of their choosing at WrestleMania 40.

Zelina Vega told Screen Rant that winning the Rumble would be perfect for her, and she wants the fans to know who she really is.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a baby face because that did not come easy at all," she said.

Zelina is yet to declare her entry for the Royal Rumble. It'll be interesting to see whether she'll outlast 29 other stars to win the bout.

Do you think Vega will win a title in 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here