Zelina Vega reveals how her match against Asuka brings her 'full circle' in WWE

Zelina Vega, since making her debut in WWE, has not really wrestled in too many matches. Her biggest contribution in WWE has been her role in managing other wrestlers, such as Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory. However, she broke away from Andrade and Angel Garza last week, and this week, it was determined that she would be the one to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Clash of Champions.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Zelina Vega talked about various aspects, including her inspiration for her name and how she dressed. Zelina Vega revealed how her match against Asuka at Clash of Champions actually brought her full circle in WWE.

Zelina Vega on facing Asuka at WWE Clash of Champions

Zelina Vega confessed that her goal was to become the RAW Women's Champion and she had wanted to be a champion in WWE from a very young age.

"This is a moment I’ve been waiting for since I started. Since I was a kid really. At age four I knew this is what I wanted to do. It was a come full-circle moment and living that moment. You feel almost like a kid again. It’s like you are living that dream for her and making sure she is proud. It also doesn’t take me away from the goal at hand. The goal is to become the women’s champion."

Zelina Vega went on to add that this was coming full circle for her, and recalled how she had faced Asuka on WWE NXT, after which Mickie James had challenged her. Now, after Asuka beat Mickie James on RAW, she was getting a shot at Asuka at WWE Clash of Champions.

"Whether that is on Raw or on pay-per-view, that is the goal regardless. It’s finally time. It feels like it’s time. I’m ready. I’m really meticulous as you said about when and how I do things. This feels like the right time now. Back in 2016, I had a match against Asuka. I lost that match. It was in NXT. Mickie James was the one to ask for a title match after that. Now four years later Mickie was in the match [last week] with Asuka. She lost that match. Now I’m asking for a title match. Someone brought that to my attention. It really is full-circle."