Zelina Vega reveals new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown, LWO's Zelina Vega has shown off a new look on Instagram.

The Latino World Order member has been teaming with Michin in recent weeks on the blue brand. The duo were defeated by The Kabuki Warriors (Damage CTRL's Asuka and Kairi Sane) on the December 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

On this past Friday night's edition of the blue brand, Michin battled Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship but fell short of capturing the title.

Vega competed in the biggest match of her career in 2023 when she battled Rhea Ripley at Backlash. The match was for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the time, and The Eradicator emerged victorious. The title has since been rebranded as the Women's World Championship, and Rhea Ripley is still the reigning champion on WWE RAW.

Ahead of this Friday's edition of SmackDown, Zelina Vega took to her Instagram story to reveal a new look. She thanked her stylist for making her hair look "so cool," and you can check out her new appearance in the image below.

Vega reveals new look ahead of SmackDown.

Zelina Vega responds to WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis informed Zelina Vega earlier today that she is going to have to earn another title shot if she wants one.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump earlier today, Aldis responded to a question sent in by Vega on social media. She wondered when she was going to receive another title shot, and the SmackDown GM responded by saying she would get the opportunity when she deserved it.

Zelina Vega took to social media today to react to Aldis' comments on The Bump. She was outraged that the SmackDown GM claimed she had to earn it and boasted about her match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash last year.

"I'm still dumbfounded at the fact that he said that I had to earn it. Me! That I had to earn it! Me! The person that has survived things that most people couldn't even imagine. The kind of things that would have somebody like a Rhea Ripley crumble down to their knees, so don't you dare sit up there and tell me that I have to earn it," she said. [From 00:01 - 00:21]

Vega has captured the Women's Tag Team Championships with Carmella on the main roster but has not won a singles title. It will be fascinating to see if she tries to impress SmackDown GM Nick Aldis to earn a title opportunity in the weeks ahead.

