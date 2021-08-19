Zelina Vega reveals her nickname for John Cena

Zelina Vega says she calls John Cena “the puppet master” due to his ability to communicate with his opponents and WWE fans.

Vega joined forces with former WWE star Andrade in a losing effort against Cena and Becky Lynch on the January 1, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown. The 10-minute match featured a spot where Vega trapped Cena on the ropes and gripped her hands around his neck.

Speaking in a WWE Q&A ahead of SummerSlam, Vega praised Cena for controlling almost every aspect of their mixed tag team match.

“I have to say that was one of the most mind-blowing experiences ever,” Vega said. “I call him the puppet master. He was able to control me, my partner, Becky, the ref, the audience. It was like he was playing an instrument.

“It was just so cool to see but also people in the back, you know, he’s always someone that you can approach for advice, someone that you can just kind of pick his brain, because he’s been doing this for so long and just has so much knowledge about how you can up your game, so it’s really important to have him around.”

John Cena recently returned to WWE to face Roman Reigns at this weekend’s SummerSlam event. Watch the video above to hear what Seth Rollins said to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about Cena’s claim that Reigns “almost ruined” him.

What else happened when Zelina Vega faced John Cena?

Andrade and Zelina Vega interrupted a promo segment involving Becky Lynch and John Cena, leading to a tag team match between the four superstars.

The finish to the match saw Cena hit Andrade with an Attitude Adjustment and Lightning Fist. As Cena posed for WWE fans, Lynch threw her own tag team partner out of the ring before making Vega submit to her Dis-Arm-Her finisher.

Lynch declined a post-match handshake from Cena before taunting the 16-time World Champion with his trademark “you can’t see me” hand gesture.

