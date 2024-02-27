Zelina Vega reveals the real name of popular WWE move

Zelina Vega used to have an innovative submission move during her time as the Queen of the Ring. Vega finally revealed the name of that move on Instagram.

Before becoming a member of the Latino World Order, Vega was Queen Zelina and was in a tag team with Carmella. They even had one reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after beating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley on the November 22nd episode of RAW in 2021.

During her run as Queen Zelina, she used a unique submission move that required a lot of flexibility. It was like Austin Aries' Last Chancery, but she would use a cross-arm variation to submit her opponent.

In a post on her Instagram account, Zelina Vega shared a fan-made photo montage of herself doing the submission move. Vega also revealed the name of the hold to all of her followers.

"It's called Queen's Bridge," Vega wrote.

Zelina Vega shared this on her Instagram stories.

Vega would usually transition the Queen's Bridge into a cross-arm choke in a Camel Clutch position. Other moves in her arsenal include Meteora, Basement-Rana, Tornado DDT, Moonsault, and her finisher, Code Red.

Zelina Vega still wants to become champion

Zelina Vega lost to Tiffany Stratton in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match a couple of weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. Vega participated in the Last Chance Battle Royal last Monday on WWE RAW but was eliminated by rival Elektra Lopez.

In an interview with Jackie Redmond after the match, Vega vowed to bounce back from her losses and become a champion.

"I've been chasing this since Backlash, okay?" Vega said. "And now Rhea gets to go along to Australia and have exactly what I had in Puerto Rico. She gets to just have that love and be the champion. ... This is all Santos' fault. Realistically, what did he do? He's trying to find somebody to equalize me because I wouldn't feed bus delusions? Is that really what this comes down to? I'm done with playing second-best or being in people’s shadows. I’m done with that."

She added:

"Whoever walks out of WrestleMania the champion, that is who I'm setting my sights on and that is exactly who I'm gunning for, to take that title. I don't care if I'm on Raw or SmackDown. I will make sure that at some point, I am standing there as champion. I don’t care how I have to do it." [H/T Fightful]

On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate Zelina Vega's chances of becoming a champion after WrestleMania 40? Share your answers in the comments section below.