Zelina Vega has become one of WWE RAW's main attractions over the past few months. From a manager to Andrade, she went on to form her stable of associates that included Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory. While that alliance was shortlived, Zelina Vega proved her prowess with her mic skills. It looks like Vince McMahon has taken notice of Vega's talent and has told her what he thinks of her.

Zelina Vega on what Vince McMahon told her

Zelina Vega was a guest on D-Von Dudley's recent Table Talk podcast. On the show, Vega discussed her run in IMPACT Wrestling. Also, Vega spoke about her relationship with Vince McMahon and that The Chairman told her that she is one of his favorites.

“If the quarantine didn’t happen, not that I wouldn’t have had these opportunities, but it may have taken a little longer. Also, Becky is having her baby. There are people that are not here and that leaves spots for people to fill. I was always like, give me the ball, and if I drop it, screw me, but you lose nothing. I was always ready for that. I think it started with Drew when we had that back and forth. He was my other promo half. It was perfect. When it happened with him, it was magic. It’s interesting because before quarantine happened, Vince would always say ‘you are one of my favorites. You are one of the reasons I watch Raw and I love your character.’ It was such an honor to hear that. He said ‘you remind me of Stephanie because she is always working out there and you are a machine.’” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Vince McMahon's thoughts about Zelina Vega should come as no surprise. She has been given the spotlight and has made the most use of it. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, after Asuka beat Mickie James, Zelina Vega came out and called The Empress Of Tomorrow an ingrate. Vega said that she was done with managing selfish ingrates and slapped the WWE RAW Women's Champion in the face.