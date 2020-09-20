Zelina Vega reveals whom she wants to team up with in WWE

Zelina Vega has quickly become the talk of WWE. Even though she hasn't competed in many matches for the WWE, her work as the manager of her associates has garnered her a lot of fan following.

In the WWE, Zelina Vega added Andrade, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory to her list of associates. But a few months ago, Theory was removed from the group. Now, WWE has hinted some trouble between Vega, Andrade, and Garza in the previous weeks of WWE RAW.

In this week's episode of WWE RAW, Zelina Vega walked out and confronted Asuka after her match with Mickie James. She called Asuka a selfish ingrate and slapped the WWE RAW Women's Champion across her face.

Zelina Vega on forming a tag team

Zelina Vega was on Table Talk w/DVon recently. During the show, the WWE RAW Superstar spoke about her time during IMPACT Wrestling and how she sees her future as a WWE Superstar.

In IMPACT Wrestling, Zelina Vega had won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Sarita. On the show, she spoke about wanting to team up with Nia Jax in the WWE and explained why.

"Without hesitation, Nia Jax. So yes, I would absolutely, and I would want someone of her caliber on my side because, again, if anybody is known to seek out talent and the right kind of talent for the situation, it's me. So, I look at her as someone who is dominant and someone who's so good at her craft that we can really just bring the best out of each other. She can be the Ying to my Yang because we're very similar in ways. We're very different in a lot of ways, too. I mean, height is one of those things, But I can just see that now, and just that image alone, I think that's it. That's money right there." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

It looks like Zelina may face Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at Night Of Champions. Nia Jax, on the other hand, is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion along with Shayna Baszler.