Zelina Vega's booking strategy under criticism after SmackDown; WWE veteran feels her gimmick isn't working (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Zelina Vega's booking. Vega has been on a high since defeating Chelsea Green for the Women's United States Championship last week.

The champ was in battle against Piper Niven this week. Fortune favored Vega as Piper ran into Chelsea Green during the match. This allowed Zelina to roll up her opponent for the three-count.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that Zelina Vega would have been a special attraction if she were the only physical underdog on the card. The veteran writer explained that there were several stars having the same attributes, which meant that none of them were special in any way. He questioned the believability of the matches when Zelina was defeating someone twice her size.

"The girl is tiny. So, if you've got a tiny girl on the roster, then that character has to be David. It's David in a land of Goliaths. But here's the problem, Mac. They've got five tiny girls. So being a tiny girl isn't special. Candice LeRae is tiny, Liv Morgan is tiny, Alexa Bliss is tiny. So if you've got five tiny girls on the roster, tiny can't be the gimmick. If there was one girl her size and this is David vs. Goliath, now you've got something. But when you have so many small girls on the show, they should be getting killed." [From 40:39 onwards]

With this win, Zelina Vega has notched up yet another impressive victory. It will be interesting to see if she faces Chelsea Green again in a Women's US title rematch.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

