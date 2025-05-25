Zelina Vega's new nickname revealed at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega made her way into the arena for Saturday Night's Main Event, and SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore seemingly revealed her new nickname.

Zelina Vega was a last-minute addition to the Saturday Night's Main Event card, and she was booked to be one of two women competing on the night. Her US Championship defense was announced just a night prior on SmackDown as her war against Chelsea Green wages on.

Joe Tessitore referred to Zelina Vega by a new nickname as she made her entry to the arena. He called her "The Undersized Underdog". It seems to be a nickname quite suitable for her.

It was just a month ago when she defied the odds and beat Chelsea Green on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. Since then, she has continued her rivalry with The Green Regime, and that's when it was announced that they would be facing off in Tampa at SNME.

Vega was part of the Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Charlotte Flair and the newest superstar on the roster, Giulia. The Japanese sensation would end up pinning the Women's US Champion.

Perhaps that gives Giulia a shot in the future with the United States Title; only time will tell. For now, she will be focused on winning the MITB briefcase at the PLE on June 7.

