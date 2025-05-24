Zelina Vega's SmackDown loss exposes WWE's flawed booking strategy, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Zelina Vega's booking. The star is currently the Women's United States Champion.
Vega was in action this week on the blue brand. The Women's US champ went up against Charlotte Flair and the debuting Giulia in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Despite her best efforts, Vega couldn't qualify and ate a Northern Lights Bomb to get pinned by the debuting star.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo was dumbfounded by WWE's booking. He explained that WWE thought since Zelina had a title, the loss wouldn't derail her momentum. The veteran writer suggested that this 50-50 booking was the reason why the creative couldn't build credible stars anymore.
"Here's their logic. We already know Zelina Vega is not gonna win because she already has a belt. So, here's their logic. We'll beat Zelina Vega, because she has a belt, and she's a champion, so it won't hurt her. That's their logic." [From 16:06 onwards]
After the match, Zelina got into a scuffle backstage with Chelsea Green. Michin and B-Fab rushed in to save her from Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, leading to Nick Aldis making the match for later in the night.
