Zelina Vega's SmackDown loss exposes WWE's flawed booking strategy, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Zelina Vega's booking. The star is currently the Women's United States Champion.

Ad

Vega was in action this week on the blue brand. The Women's US champ went up against Charlotte Flair and the debuting Giulia in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Despite her best efforts, Vega couldn't qualify and ate a Northern Lights Bomb to get pinned by the debuting star.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo was dumbfounded by WWE's booking. He explained that WWE thought since Zelina had a title, the loss wouldn't derail her momentum. The veteran writer suggested that this 50-50 booking was the reason why the creative couldn't build credible stars anymore.

Ad

Trending

"Here's their logic. We already know Zelina Vega is not gonna win because she already has a belt. So, here's their logic. We'll beat Zelina Vega, because she has a belt, and she's a champion, so it won't hurt her. That's their logic." [From 16:06 onwards]

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

After the match, Zelina got into a scuffle backstage with Chelsea Green. Michin and B-Fab rushed in to save her from Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, leading to Nick Aldis making the match for later in the night.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More