Zelina Vega sends out a bold message to Rhea Ripley following LWO's victory at WWE Fastlane

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently sent out a bold message to Rhea Ripley following the Latino World Order's victory at WWE Fastlane 2023.

At the recent WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event, Vega's stablemates, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, alongside a returning Carlito, faced Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. Montez Ford was in crew control early on in the match, but eventually, Carlito attacked Ford with the Backstabber, thus helping LWO pick up the win.

Taking on to social media, Vega recalled her WWE Backlash match against The Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley, for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Despite her best efforts, Rosita was unable to dethrone The Eradicator.

Responding to a comment, Vega appreciated the fan's support and belief in her by stating that their wish may reach the realm of the heavenly forces so that it facilitates her to reach an epitome in the upcoming matches. Adding to that, she asserted with her caliber of confidence that she was ready for what was going to be thrown at her. Reminiscing her important WWE Backlash match, where she lost to Ripley but earned a standing ovation from the WWE Universe, showed what a worthwhile contender she turned out to be in the squared circle.

"From your mouth to God’s ears. Just need that one chance.. Because I BEEN ready. Some may have forgotten about Backlash/ PR but I sure haven’t. The #LWO sure hasn’t..," Vega shared.

Check out the screenshot of Zelina Vega's tweet below:

Screenshot of Zelina Vega's response to a fan.

Zelina Vega responds to a plethora of reasons behind her success

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega made a remarkable and bold statement on the probable reasons behind her pivot of success.

Opening up on WWE's The Bump, she disclosed that she is not one of those superstars who let the critiques of people around her get under her skin, but instead, she cherishes each and every moment of her success and that has sculpted into the personality that Zelina is today.

Adding to the remark, she revealed that irrespective of the dynamics of her opponents and the number of defeats, she will bounce back because that is what exactly defines who the true champions are.

"I'm not one of those people who will shove cotton in my ears to block out the cries of people that I've hurt in the past. Actually quite the opposite, I dance to it like music because that is the kind of thing that made Zelina Vega who she is today. The person that, no matter how many times she has gotten knocked down by a Rhea Ripley, or Bianca, or Becky, Ronda, or whoever else. I'm going to get back up. I am the champion that you deserve and I will be," Vega said.

It would be exciting to see if Vega would get the opportunity to face Rhea Ripley in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's statement? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.