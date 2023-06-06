Zelina Vega sends an emotional message to the WWE Universe

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently took to social media to express her appreciation of the fans in a heartfelt tweet.

The Latino World Order member is set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at The 02 Arena in London, England, on July 1. She was the first superstar to qualify for the bout, as she defeated Lacey Evans on SmackDown last week to advance.

At Backlash last month, she challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship in Puerto Rico, where she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Zelina Vega recently sent out a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe on Twitter, where she mentioned how much she appreciates the fans for how they've embraced her. She added that she's fighting for them, her family, and many other people.

"I feel the WWE Universe stronger than I ever have. I know y’all have only seen one side of me until recently but I appreciate how much you’ve all embraced me & stand strong beside me. This fight is 4U: my family, fellow weebs, gamers, those smaller in stature and mi gente! #LWO," wrote Vega.

Zelina Vega opens up about her experience at WWE Backlash

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was Rhea Ripley's first challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She wanted to win the title in Puerto Rico in front of her family, as she's of Puerto Rican descent.

Although Zelina Vega lost the match, she still received a positive reaction from the crowd. She commented about it in a behind-the-scenes footage that WWE uploaded.

"I'm not over how they all were, it was as if the crowd was just like 'that's our girl'... You really don't know what the words 'the most electrifying fans in sports and entertainment', you hear The Rock say that and you are like, 'okay, yeah sure this is great', but that is what he was talking about. That was the coolest thing I've ever experienced in my life," said Vega.

Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark are the three women who have qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match so far. It'll be interesting to see who will be added to the list next.

