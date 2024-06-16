Zelina Vega sends heartbreaking message after CM Punk costs Drew McIntyre the title at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has reacted to CM Punk costing Drew McIntyre the title at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The Second City Saint came out in a referee outfit and stopped at the very last second while making the three count for McIntyre before attacking him.

At Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Drew McIntyre came incredibly close to winning the World Heavyweight Championship from The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. CM Punk came out during the final moments and hit a low blow on The Scottish Warrior, which led to Priest retaining the coveted belt.

Shortly after, Zelina Vega took to X/Twitter, heaping praise on CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A fan replied to the tweet and pointed out that Drew McIntyre had lost another championship bout in front of his countrymen. Vega responded to the fan with a heartbreaking message as she also lost the SmackDown Women's Championship match to Rhea Ripley at Backlash 2023 in her hometown.

"Yeah.. I feel that. On so many levels…"

Expand Tweet

McIntyre has been targeting Punk since the latter made his surprise WWE return at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. After winning the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania XL, McIntyre taunted CM Punk, and the latter attacked Drew, leading to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and defeating The Scottish Warrior. Tonight, Punk cost McIntyre the belt again, this time in front of his countrymen.