Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message to AEW stars

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently sent a message to WWE legends and current AEW stars Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Vega has been featured prominently on SmackDown this year since introducing Legado Del Fantasma to the main roster. The group later reformed the LWO alongside Rey Mysterio. The 32-year-old challenged for Rhea Ripley's since-renamed SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash and recently competed in the Women's Money in the Bank match.

Friday's episode of SmackDown took place in North Carolina, the home state of WWE legends The Hardy Boyz. Zelina squared off with Bayley on the show and hit the former Women's Champion with a Twist of Fate.

Matt Hardy, clearly flattered by the gesture, tweeted a GIF of the legendary tag team in response to the move. Vega went on to send a heartwarming message to the AEW stars.

"Nothing but luv for you two, since day 1! @MATTHARDYBRAND," Zelina tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Zelina Vega says that joining the LWO has changed her life and career

Since making her WWE debut in 2017, Zelina Vega has only ever worked as a heel. However, when Legado Del Fantasma joined forces with Rey Mysterio to reform the LWO earlier this year, Zelina and her stable turned face.

During a recent interview with Wrestlesphere, the former Queen of the Ring explained how joining the group has changed her life and career.

“Joining the LWO has changed my life, my wrestling career and my life in general. It’s a whole new form of person for me because I never thought I’d be a good guy ever. It’s like I get to show a whole new side of me and getting to train under Rey Mysterio is something I never thought I’d get to do," said Vega.

