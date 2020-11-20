Zelina Vega sends a heartfelt message to Andrade

Hours before last week's Friday Night SmackDown, WWE made the shocking announcement of the release of Zelina Vega from the company. Her release has sparked a lot of conversations and raised several questions about the future of several other Superstars in the company.

Zelina Vega was best known in WWE for her time as the manager of former NXT Champion Andrade. Replying to Andrade's Instagram post thanking her, Zelina Vega has sent the following heartfelt message to him.

Thank you for everything @AndradeCienWWE being with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career. Both professionally and personally. You’re one of the best in the world and it was an honor. Te quiero mucho hermano #tranquilo

Thank you for everything @AndradeCienWWE 👊🏽 being with you will forever be one of the highlights of my career. Both professionally and personally. You’re one of the best in the world and it was an honor. Te quiero mucho hermano 🙏🏽 #tranquilo https://t.co/T21VHayANF — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 19, 2020

Zelina Vega and Andrade in WWE

After appearing as individual Superstars on NXT, Zelina Vega and Andrade joined forces and went on to achieve great success on the black and gold brand of WWE. In April 2018, Zelina Vega and Andrade were called-up to the main roster and joined SmackDown.

During their time together on the main roster, Zelina Vega rarely wrestled and mostly worked as the manager and mouthpiece of Andrade. Earlier this year, the duo was joined by Angel Garza but after things started to get worse between him and Andrade, Zelina Vega ended her association with them both.

Zelina Vega started competing as a singles competitor and even challenged Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. Last month, she was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown and things seemed to be bright in her future.

However, the rift that was created between certain WWE Superstars and WWE management due to the handling of superstars' participation on third-party platforms (most notably Twitch) seemed to be irreparable in the case of Vega.

Shortly after tweeting out in support of Unionization, WWE announced the termination of her contract. Zelina Vega has stated she will remain on the Twitch platform.