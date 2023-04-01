Zelina Vega sends a heartfelt message to real-life partner Malakai Black ahead of WrestleMania 39

Zelina Vega took to social media to send a message to her real-life partner and AEW star, Malakai Black.

Black is the leader of the House of Black faction and is one-third of the current AEW World Trios Champions.

Taking to Twitter, Vega posted a photo of herself with Black ahead of a huge WrestleMania 39 show. She also sent out a heartfelt message.

"Calm before the storm. Love you Husband," wrote Vega.

Check out Zelina Vega's tweet:

During Black's time in WWE, he only briefly shared screen with Vega, mostly during his feud against Andrade El Idolo on NXT.

Vega, who is a part of the newly formed Latino World Order, was the manager of Andrade and even worked alongside him during his reign as the NXT Champion. The duo moved up to the main roster before Andrade departed the company.

Zelina Vega opened up about her favorite WrestleMania moment

Zelina Vega recently opened up about her favorite WrestleMania moment of all time.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of this year's show, Vega stated that her favorite WrestleMania moment came last year. Last year at the Show of Shows, she had the opportunity to walk in as queen and a champion. Vega said:

"My favorite WrestleMania moment was last year. Last year, walking in as the Queena and the champion was just everything. So it's definitely that. That was the moment that solidified everything like, 'wow, this is what you're supposed to be doing in life.'"

Vega isn't currently booked to compete on this year's WrestleMania card. Now that she is stablemates with Rey Mysterio, fans can expect the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion to be at ringside during the Rey vs. Dominik match on Night 1.

Are you excited about the newly formed Latino World Order featuring Vega and other top stars? Sound off in the comment section

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes