"That was the moment that solidified everything" - WWE star Zelina Vega reveals her favorite WrestleMania moment (Exclusive)

Zelina Vega recently revealed that walking into WrestleMania 38 as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions was her favorite 'Mania moment.

While Vega is not scheduled to be in action at WrestleMania 39, she had a memorable showing in last year's edition. She and Carmella defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against the teams of Sasha Banks & Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler. Despite losing the gold at the show, the SmackDown Superstar has fond memories of the night.

In a chat with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vega was quizzed about her favorite WrestleMania moment. The 32-year-old mentioned that walking in as 'Queen Zelina" and holding the gold last year was her most treasured moment.

Zelina Vega also explained that WrestleMania 38 put things into perspective about how she was always destined to become a pro wrestler.

"My favorite WrestleMania moment was last year. Last year, walking in as the Queena and the champion was just everything. So it's definitely that. That was the moment that solidified everything like, 'wow, this is what you're supposed to be doing in life.'" said Zelina Vega. (1:01 - 1:20)

WWE star Zelina Vega wants to win the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank

A couple of months ago, in an interview, Zelina Vega opened up about her desire to capture the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. Vega mentioned that she would also like to see her Legado Del Fantasma stablemate, Santos Escobar, as the winner of the Men's Money in the Bank match.

"I was actually talking to Santos about this because wouldn't it be cool to see Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank of me and Santos (Escobar)?" she suggested. "Wouldn't it be cool to see a second-time Queen of the Ring winner with him as the King of the Ring? I feel like there's just so much we can do there."

A recent report suggested that WWE was looking at Raquel Rodriguez as a potential Money in the Bank winner at this year's edition of the show.

