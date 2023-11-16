Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message to WWE Universe after SmackDown betrayal

Zelina Vega has shared a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe following this week's SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio defended the United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023. The match ended in controversy, as Santos Escobar left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron. Logan Paul used them to his advantage and knocked out Rey Mysterio to win the title.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Santos Escobar unleashed an attack on Rey Mysterio and slammed the Hall of Famer's knee into the steel steps. Vega was distraught during the attack and received backstage praise for her acting skills during the segment.

Mysterio announced that he underwent successful knee surgery this week on social media, and Escobar responded by telling him to never return to SmackDown.

Zelina Vega took to Twitter to send a message after a difficult week for the LWO faction. She told her fans that she loved them and that they had put a smile on her face during this past week.

"I love you guys 🥹 you’ve made me smile so big this past week," she posted.

Zelina Vega reveals her favorite WWE WrestleMania moment

SmackDown star Zelina Vega recently shared her favorite WrestleMania moment.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the LWO star was asked to name her favorite WrestleMania moment. The 32-year-old said that getting to come to the ring as 'Queen Zelina' at WrestleMania 38 was her favorite moment because it proved that she was destined to be a professional wrestler.

"My favorite WrestleMania moment was last year. Last year, walking in as the Queena and the champion was just everything. So it's definitely that. That was the moment that solidified everything like, 'wow, this is what you're supposed to be doing in life.'" said Zelina Vega.

The LWO has become fractured after Santos Escobar's decision to betray the group. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the faction in the weeks ahead on WWE SmackDown.

