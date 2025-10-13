Zelina Vega sends message after being involved in controversial SmackDown moment

Zelina Vega was involved in a controversial moment on WWE SmackDown. She has sent a message following this moment.Damian Priest and Aleister Black have been feuding with each other for the past several weeks. They competed in a singles match on the 1st August episode of SmackDown. However, this ended in a DQ. Aleister Black won their second bout on the 5th September on the blue brand. Last week on SmackDown, Priest and Black competed in a Last Man Standing match to put an end to their feud once and for all. Priest was in control of the match when Zelina Vega came out to protect her husband. This distraction allowed Black to hit Priest with a fireball before he hit the Black Mass to win the match. Following the match, Vega and her husband walked off together.Now, Vega has taken to Instagram Stories to say that she has the best husband in the world, seemingly indicating that she is fine with his actions on WWE SmackDown.Check out her story here.Screengrab of Zelina Vega's Instagram Story (Image credit: Vega's Instagram account)Zelina Vega broke character to speak about real-life situationWith SmackDown and Crown Jewel taking place in Australia, several WWE stars travelled down under for the shows. Zelina Vega also travelled to Australia, but she faced some real-life troubles during her travels. But it looks like her problems were resolved.She took to social media to thank the women at the Qantas help desk for helping her during an anxious situation.&quot;A huge thank you to the wonderful women at the help desk of @Qantas in Perth Australia. You all were so calm, caring and helpful in a super hectic travel situation. I’ve never had people go out of their way to make sure we were ok despite the level of anxiety. Truly appreciated! Deb, Judy and everyone involved who helped me today 🥲thank you thank you thank you!&quot; Vega posted.Check out her tweet here:It will be interesting to see whether Vega's actions on SmackDown mean that she will pair up with Aleister Black onscreen in the future.