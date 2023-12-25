Zelina Vega sends a message to Sasha Banks after she shares photo of her brother holding her WWE action figure

Zelina Vega has shared a reaction to Sasha Banks', aka Mercedes Moné, brother posing with her action figure in a new photo.

There has been massive speculation among fans in regards to a possible WWE return for Banks in the near future. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently predicted that Sasha will return to the company in 2024.

Meanwhile, Banks shared a heartfelt photo on her Instagram story. In the story, her brother can be seen holding an action figure of Zelina Vega. The picture came to Vega's notice and she had a wholesome reaction to the same. Check it out below:

"Aww 🥰 He was always so kind. Much love to them both! Merry Christmas. 🎄🫶"

What did WWE Hall of Famer Booker T say about Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Moné?

Booker T seems like a big fan of Banks. The former World Heavyweight Champion is quite sure that Triple H will bring her back to WWE next year. Here's what he said on The Hall of Fame podcast:

"The thing is, obviously, there’s a new regime in town. There’s a different way of thinking in town. Maybe some of the issues that she was not too pleased with before are no longer a factor. It says it on his shirt: Hell froze over, and CM Punk came back after ten years. You know what I mean? There’s a lane for Sasha Banks to stash Mercedes Mone, and I’m making a prediction. I’m calling it. She’s back in 2024. In WWE, it’s a done deal in my mind.” [H/T 411Mania]

The WWE Women's division is on fire at the moment and there are a bunch of dream bouts waiting for Banks in the promotion. Fans would love to see her engage in feuds against the likes of Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton.

