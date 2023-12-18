WWE Superstar Zelina Vega has recently sent a message to Trish Stratus ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Zelina Vega and Michin attacked the members of Damage CTRL on the December 8 edition of SmackDown as they accompanied Asuka in her match against Charlotte Flair. Both Vega and Michin were taken out by the faction before Survivor Series: WarGames as Bianca Belair had approached them to join their team.

On the most recent episode of WWE's Friday Night Show, the duo took on the Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match. The latter picked up the win following an extremely entertaining bout.

Zelina Vega recently took to her Twitter to send a message to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on the day of her birthday. The 32-year-old called Stratus her 'twinny' and expressed her love for the veteran wrestler. The former Divas Champion celebrates her 48th birthday today:

"Happy Birthday to my twinny @trishstratuscom !! Hope you have an amazing day 🫶 love & miss you sis!," Zelina Vega wrote.

Zelina Vega opens up on her journey from a manager to in-ring performer in WWE

While speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Vega was asked what winning the Royal Rumble would mean to her. The SmackDown Superstar responded that it would be a massive thing for her.

During the interview, she also reflected on her journey in the Stamford-based company. Vega stated that she has come a long way from being a manager:

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me because, and I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

